The Ford F-150 Lighting police pickup has joined the force

Perhaps they should call it the F-150 Taser.

Ford has unveiled a Special Service Vehicle version of the electric F-150 Lighting pickup that's intended for use by police forces.

It is based on the F-150 Lightning Pro fleet model and will be offered in both standard range and extended range modes, which are rated for 230 miles and 320 miles of driving between charges.

It is equipped with several features borrowed conventional F-150 Police Responder designed for law enforcement use.

These include heavy-duty cloth front seats with steel intrusion plates in their backs to protect against stabbings and easy-clean vinyl rear seats and flooring.

It also has a reinforced tray on the top of the dashboard for attaching electronic equipment and available roof-mounted emergency lighting.

The F-150 Lightning's Mega Power Frunk front trunk carries over and has power outlets that tap into the truck's ProPower onboard system, which uses the battery to provide up to 2.4 kilowatts of power.

Exact pricing has not been announced, but the F-150 Lightning Pro starts at $39,974 for the standard range model and $51,769 with the extended range battery.

The latter also comes with a 580 hp all-wheel-drive system that can accelerate the F-150 Lightning to 60 mph in about four seconds, but the truck has not been rated for use as a pursuit vehicle.

Ford may be working on one of those, however, as it has unofficially sent a stock electric Mustang Mach-E through the Michigan State Police testing regimen that is used as a benchmark for police departments across the country.