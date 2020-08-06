Ford Broncos caught testing on Rubicon Trail

The new Ford Bronco has invaded Jeep territory.

Three of the all-new SUVs were spotted on Tuesday for the first time on the famed Rubicon Trail, a difficult 22-mile 4x4 route through Calfornia that the most capable Jeep Wrangler model takes its name from.

Two clips posted to the Bronco6G.com fan site show a four-door Bronco, which appears to be equipped with the extreme Sasquatch off-road package, failing to get over a particularly large section of rock, but additional photos show the vehicles managing other obstacles and after they completed the trail.

The Bronco is similar to the Wrangler in many ways, but it features an independent front suspension rather than a live axle, which many off-roaders argue is better for the toughest terrain.

When the Bronco was revealed in July, Fox News Autos asked Ford Icons Director Dave Pericak if it had been tested at the benchmark locale.

“I have not driven it on that trail," Pericak said, "but I know our guys have been all over with it.”

“I can assure you that we are ready to take on anything you can throw at it.”

Bronco deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2021 at a starting price of $29,995.

