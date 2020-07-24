Ford Broncos caught parked next to Jeep Wrangler, which do you prefer?

We’re getting a better picture of how the 2021 Ford Bronco will match up to the Jeep Wrangler … literally.

A member of the Bronco6G fan forum came across two four-door Bronco test vehicles parked at a hotel alongside a two-door Jeep Wrangler.

The Broncos appeared to be a base model with a disguised roof and a Badlands equipped with the off-road Sasquatch package, which includes enormous 35-inch tires. The Jeep was a Sport two-door that matched up more closely to the base Bronco, but the overall sizes and shapes make for an interesting contrast.

According to officially released dimensions, the vehicles are very close in size overall. One visually striking difference with them sitting side by side is how much more pronounced the Jeep’s front fenders are, flanking its tapered hood and canted grille, compared to the Bronco’s blunt and boxy shape. Both feature removable doors and roofs, standard 4x4 systems and a variety of powertrains.

The Jeep is currently offered with a 270 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder, 285 hp 3.6-liter V6 or 260 hp 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6, while the Bronco will come standard with a 270 hp 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and offer an optional 310 hp 2.7-liter turbocharged V6.

You can read more about the new Bronco by clicking here, but from the looks of things which one do you prefer?

