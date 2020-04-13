Ford Bronco Sport production delayed due to coronavirus, report says

The introduction of the Ford Bronco Sport is being delayed due to the automotive industry’s ongoing production shutdowns, a new report says.

The new SUV was expected to make its public debut at New York Auto Show last week before the event was postponed to August.

Ford had not publicly announced an on-sale date for the vehicle, but Ford suppliers told Automotive News that a July 13 target date has been moved to Sept. 7.

A Ford spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

The compact crossover is based on the Ford Escape, but features off-road styling inspired by the classic Bronco SUV and is set to be manufactured at Ford’s Hermosillo, Mexico, plant, where work has been suspended indefinitely along with all of Ford's North American automotive production.

Leaked photos and specifications have confirmed the name of the vehicle and that it will come standard with all-wheel-drive and offer a choice of three-cylinder and four-cylinder turbocharged engines.

The model will slot into Ford’s lineup under a larger, Ford Ranger-based Bronco SUV that’s being positioned as a competitor for the Jeep Wrangler and will follow the Bronco Sport into showrooms by early 2021.

Ford had to cancel media briefings for the Bronco in March due to the coronavirus, but has not updated its spring target date for the vehicle’s unveiling.

