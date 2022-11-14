Ford Bronco Sport levels up with Black Diamond Off-Road package

The Ford Bronco Sport is ready to tackle the expert slopes.

Ford has announced a new Black Diamond Off-Road package that can be added to the Bronco Sport's mid-level Big Bend and Outer Banks trims for improved rough road capability.

The option borrows some equipment from the top of the line Badlands, which also has a unique all-wheel-drivetrain and upgraded suspension system that keep it the king of the hill.

Checking the Black Diamond box on the order sheet adds four underbody skid plate that protects the gas tank and other equipment, plus a set of 17-inch wheels from the Badlands catalog wrapped in all-terrain tires.

Black Diamond hood and door decals round out the package.

Ford is using the package to highlight new expanded access to the Off-Roadeo program, which allows Bronco owners to take part in an off-road driving and instructional event using Ford's trucks for a starting price of $35.

Owners of all Bronco Sport trims and full-size Broncos are now eligible. Previously, only the owners of the Bronco Sport Badlands and First Edition models qualified.

The events are currently held at venues located in Guilford, New Hampshire; Las Vegas; Horseshoe Bay; Texas and Moab, Utah.

Pricing for the Black Diamond Off-Road package has not been announced, but the 2023 Bronco Sport Big Bend and Outer Banks start at $32,525 and $36,460, respectively.