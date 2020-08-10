2021 Ford Bronco features U-turn tech

The new Ford Bronco is making a 180-degree turn. That is to say, it can.

Ford has released a new clip of the upcoming SUV's Trail Turn Assist feature, which allows it to make super sharp turns on slippery surfaces.

Similar to Toyota's Off-Road Turn Assist, the feature locks the inside rear wheel to turn it into a pivot point that the vehicle can power around, which reduces the turning radius by about 40 percent.

While the U-Turn action in the video looks exciting, the feature is mostly meant to help get through tight trails where 4x4 locked 4x4 systems can make it difficult to turn and will only be included on automatic transmission-equipped Broncos.

Several Broncos were recently spotted being tested on California's Rubicon Trail and in Moab, Utah, but none were caught on camera using Trail Turn Assist.

Deliveries for the new Bronco are scheduled to begin next June.

