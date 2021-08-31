Ford Bronco reservations taken offline

If you want to reserve a new Ford Bronco in the next few weeks, you're going to have to do it the old fashioned way.

Ford has temporarily suspended its online reservations system, due in part to it's inability to keep up with demand for the model.

The automaker has received over 125,000 orders out of 190,000 reservations for the SUV, but has had production issues caused by the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage and a manufacturing problem at the company that supplies the Bronco's hardtop roofs.

A Ford spokesman confirmed the challenges behind the move to The Detroit News, but added that the website is also in the middle of an update.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said dealers may be able to help customers configure their trucks in a way that will allow them to get their trucks sooner, and that Ford is aiming to have the system back online by the time it starts taking orders on 2022 models in October.