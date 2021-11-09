See it: Ford Bronco Raptor supertruck revealed in new photos

Ford has revealed its upcoming high performance Bronco Raptor model in full for the first time.

The four-door SUV wears a patterned wrap to disguise some of the finer details, but doesn't hide the extended wheel flares installed to accommodate its widebody stance and massive 37-inch all-terrain tires.

The F-150 Raptor-style FORD grille is exposed, along with some bodywork painted the Raptor's signature orange its heavy duty off-road steel bumpers and side steps.

Although they are obscured in the photos, Raptor test vehicles have been spotted on public roads using the same kind of Fox Live Valve shock absorbers used by the F-150 Raptor, which allow it to be driven at high speeds and jumped off-road.

There also appears to be vents added to the front fenders, likely to accommodate a high powered engine. Ford hasn't said what will be under the hood, but the current Bronco's 2.7-liter V6 maxes out at 330 hp and the Ford-affiliated Bronco Nation fan website that published the images of the Raptor suggested it will be rated around 350 hp.

$250,000 FORD BRONCO DR DEBUTS IN THE DESERT WITH V8 POWER

What's missing is a charge port that would support rumors that a plug-in hybrid version will be available using the 494 hp powertrain from the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, but since Ford released the photos, it may just not want to spill all the beans yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A date for the Bronco Raptor's full reveal has not been announced, but it is scheduled to go on sale next summer.