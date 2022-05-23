The Ford Bronco Raptor will chug gasoline while it eats dirt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ford's newest monster truck is a thirsty beast.

The Ford Bronco Raptor is set to be the most powerful version of the model when it goes on sale this summer.

The four-door SUV comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 rated at 400 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque.

It's also equipped with a high performance suspension system that gives it a taller and broader stance than other Broncos, plus 37-inch-tall knobby all-terrain tires.

The result of all this is an official EPA fuel economy rating of 15 mpg combined, split 15 mpg in the city and 16 mpg on the highway.

That means the average driver will spend $4,250 annually at today's prices, even though it runs on regular grade fuel.

The most efficient version of the Bronco, which comes with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is rated at 20 mpg combined and costs $3,200 per year to operate, but only puts out 275 hp on regular.

The Bronco Raptor can stretch a gallon of gasoline farther than its closest rival, however, with the 470 hp V8-powered Jeep Wrangler 392 rated at just 14 mpg combined by the EPA.

The Bronco Raptor isn't exactly meant to be a budget model, and will have a starting price of $71,490 when deliveries begin this summer.