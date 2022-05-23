Expand / Collapse search
The Ford Bronco Raptor will chug gasoline while it eats dirt

High performance Bronco Raptor SUV has low fuel economy

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ford Bronco Raptor can fly Video

The Ford Bronco Raptor can fly

Ford Performance Chief Engineer Carl Widmann enters The Fox Garage for a deep dive into the 2022 Ford Raptor high performance SUV.

Ford's newest monster truck is a thirsty beast.

The Ford Bronco Raptor is set to be the most powerful version of the model when it goes on sale this summer.

The four-door SUV comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 rated at 400 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque.

It's also equipped with a high performance suspension system that gives it a taller and broader stance than other Broncos, plus 37-inch-tall knobby all-terrain tires.

The Ford Bronco Raptor is the highest performance version of the SUV.

The Ford Bronco Raptor is the highest performance version of the SUV. (Ford)

The result of all this is an official EPA fuel economy rating of 15 mpg combined, split 15 mpg in the city and 16 mpg on the highway.

The Bronco Raptor is powered by a 400 hp turbocharged V6.

The Bronco Raptor is powered by a 400 hp turbocharged V6. (Ford)

That means the average driver will spend $4,250 annually at today's prices, even though it runs on regular grade fuel.

The Ford Bronco Raptor's doors and roof can be removed, further compromising its aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

The Ford Bronco Raptor's doors and roof can be removed, further compromising its aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. (Ford)

The most efficient version of the Bronco, which comes with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is rated at 20 mpg combined and costs $3,200 per  year to operate, but only puts out 275 hp on regular.

Test drive: The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is a V8-powered king of the hill Video

The Bronco Raptor can stretch a gallon of gasoline farther than its closest rival, however, with the 470 hp V8-powered Jeep Wrangler 392 rated at just 14 mpg combined by the EPA.

The Bronco Raptor isn't exactly meant to be a budget model, and will have a starting price of $71,490 when deliveries begin this summer.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos