Here's how much the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor costs

High performance SUV has a high price

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ford Bronco Raptor can fly

Ford Performance Chief Engineer Carl Widmann enters The Fox Garage for a deep dive into the 2022 Ford Raptor high performance SUV.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is set to be the top performing version of the SUV when it goes on sale this summer, and will be priced accordingly.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is a high Performance version of the SUV. (Ford)

The high-performance truck will start at $71,490 (including destination), which is over twenty grand more than the next model and also above the $67,070 starting price for the Ford F-150 Raptor it was inspired by.

The four-door-only Bronco Raptor does come nearly loaded, however, and features a ton of unique equipment that isn't available on other trims, including its 400 hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, extreme suspension setup and widebody styling.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, its closest competitor, wasn't designed for the sort of high speed desert driving that the Bronco Raptor is meant to excel at, but is a monster of its own kind with a 475 hp V8 and a $75,990 price tag.

Ford will be ramping things up in the off-road space even more later this year when it unveils a V8-powered F-150 Raptor R that's expected to match up against the 702 hp Ram 1500 TRX, which starts at $77,475.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos