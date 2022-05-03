Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man crashes $706,000 Ford GT supercar into palm tree: report

A police report said the crash happened while the driver was shifting gears

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
'Fox & Friends' hosts muscle car show on Fox Square Video

'Fox & Friends' hosts muscle car show on Fox Square

Johnny Diaz from Legendary Muscle Cars NYC shows off five of the best muscle cars ever made.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man in south Florida who recently purchased a Ford GT for $706,000 crashed the vehicle into a palm tree in Boca Raton on Friday, according to a report. 

Pictures of the crash posted on social media by a Florida resident show the blue and orange coupe's mangled front on a sidewalk. 

A police report obtained by Road & Track magazine said that Robert Guarini, the driver, lost control of the vehicle while shifting gears and was "unfamiliar with how to drive stick shift," but Guarini reportedly said the accident was actually caused by a combination of old tires and slick pavement. 

BMW'S NEW CAR IS A $350,000 WORK OF ART

"I don’t want people to think I was racing at 90 mph," Guarini told the automotive news outlet. "I was going 35 mph."

A different 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition is auctioned at a Barrett-Jackson in 2016. 

A different 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition is auctioned at a Barrett-Jackson in 2016.  (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

The Gulf Oil Heritage Edition Ford GT was reportedly purchased at an auction last month for $704,000. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A profile on the auction company's website says it 550 horsepower and can accelerate 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 220 mph.

Guiarini couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday evening. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 