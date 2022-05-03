Florida man crashes $706,000 Ford GT supercar into palm tree: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man in south Florida who recently purchased a Ford GT for $706,000 crashed the vehicle into a palm tree in Boca Raton on Friday, according to a report.

Pictures of the crash posted on social media by a Florida resident show the blue and orange coupe's mangled front on a sidewalk.

A police report obtained by Road & Track magazine said that Robert Guarini, the driver, lost control of the vehicle while shifting gears and was "unfamiliar with how to drive stick shift," but Guarini reportedly said the accident was actually caused by a combination of old tires and slick pavement.

"I don’t want people to think I was racing at 90 mph," Guarini told the automotive news outlet. "I was going 35 mph."

The Gulf Oil Heritage Edition Ford GT was reportedly purchased at an auction last month for $704,000.

A profile on the auction company's website says it 550 horsepower and can accelerate 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 220 mph.

Guiarini couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.