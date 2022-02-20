Expand / Collapse search
BMW
Published

BWW's new car is a $350,000 work of art

8 X Jeff Koons is a limited edition luxury sedan

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test Drive: 2021 BMW M4 Video

Test Drive: 2021 BMW M4

The 2021 BMW M4 comes with a manual transmission, unlike many of its competitors to make it more fun to drive, even though it doesn't make it faster, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

BMW's latest luxury sedan pops.

Jeff Koons collaborated with BMW on the 8 X Jeff Koons limited edition car.

The German automaker is launching a new limited edition version of the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe that features an elaborate paint scheme created by American pop artist Jeff Koons.

The 8 X Jeff Koons features the pop artist's signature style

The comic book-inspired design features streaks and explosions and is applied through an 11-stage process that requires hundreds of hours of work.

BMW sell build 99 of the cars at $350,995 each.

The 8 X Jeff Koons also has bright blue and leather seats in keeping with the superhero theme.

The car's seats continue the superhero theme.

BMW will build 99 of the cars, which are priced at $350,995, including delivery fees, at a rate of two per week. That's more than triple the price of the factory model it is based on.

One of the cars will also be auctioned by Christie's on April 4 in New York for charity to raise money for The International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos