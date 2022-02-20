BWW's new car is a $350,000 work of art

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BMW's latest luxury sedan pops.

The German automaker is launching a new limited edition version of the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe that features an elaborate paint scheme created by American pop artist Jeff Koons.

The comic book-inspired design features streaks and explosions and is applied through an 11-stage process that requires hundreds of hours of work.

The 8 X Jeff Koons also has bright blue and leather seats in keeping with the superhero theme.

BMW will build 99 of the cars, which are priced at $350,995, including delivery fees, at a rate of two per week. That's more than triple the price of the factory model it is based on.

One of the cars will also be auctioned by Christie's on April 4 in New York for charity to raise money for The International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children.