Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

Ferris Bueller's fake Ferrari is for sale and worth a small fortune

One of several identical cars built for the comedy classic

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybrid Video

The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybrid

The newest Ferrari model, the SF90 Stradale, is the company's most powerful car ever, and happens to be a plug-in hybrid aimed at improving the company's environmental image.

Who's ready for a joyride?

One of the classic red "Ferraris" featured in the 1986 comedy classic "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is being auctioned in March.

It's not authentic, but a replica of the 250 GT California Spider built by Modena Designs and sold as the Modena Spyder California.

Three or four – reports differ – were built to use during production, including one without an engine or transmission that was pushed through a window and into a ravine for one of the film's most famous scenes.

GLOBETROTTING 1937 BUGATTI SPORTS CAR EXPECTED TO SELL FOR $12 MILLION

A replica of a Ferrari 250 GT California Spider

A replica of a Ferrari 250 GT California Spider (Bonhams)

The car up for auction is a fully functional version that was purchased from a Paramount employee in 1989 by a Los Angeles plastic surgeon as partial payment for unspecified services, according to the Bonhams auction house that is offering the car.

Several identical cars were built for production.

Several identical cars were built for production. (CBS via Getty Images)

The doctor sold it about 30 years later, but it ended up sitting in storage for a decade before being recently rediscovered and purchased.

It uses a modified Ford V8.

It uses a modified Ford V8. (Bonhams)

It's powered by a modified Ford V8 and has an interior that's inspired by, but not exactly the same as the original car's. What looks like a gated manual shifter on the center console actually controls an automatic transmission, because the film's star, Matthew Broderick, couldn't drive a stick.

The interior has a faux manual transmission gear shift for its automatic.

The interior has a faux manual transmission gear shift for its automatic. (Bonhams)

The car has been recently serviced and is in running condition. Since it is a replica, it doesn't have a VIN and is titled as a 1961 Ferrari with an Arizona state assigned vehicle identification number.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

It will be crossing the block at the Bonhams Amelia Island auction on March 2, where it is expected to sell for between $350,000 and $450,000, which might be a deal.

Another replica was pushed out of a window in the film.

Another replica was pushed out of a window in the film. (CBS via Getty Images)

The one that went out the window, now fully restored but without a powertrain, was auctioned in December 2022 for $337,500, although it is arguably a more famous car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While expensive for movie props, neither can compete with the authentic 250 GT California Spiders, which have been sold for as much as $18 million.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.