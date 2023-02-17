Ferris Bueller's fake Ferrari is for sale and worth a small fortune

Who's ready for a joyride?

One of the classic red "Ferraris" featured in the 1986 comedy classic "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is being auctioned in March.

It's not authentic, but a replica of the 250 GT California Spider built by Modena Designs and sold as the Modena Spyder California.

Three or four – reports differ – were built to use during production, including one without an engine or transmission that was pushed through a window and into a ravine for one of the film's most famous scenes.

The car up for auction is a fully functional version that was purchased from a Paramount employee in 1989 by a Los Angeles plastic surgeon as partial payment for unspecified services, according to the Bonhams auction house that is offering the car.

The doctor sold it about 30 years later, but it ended up sitting in storage for a decade before being recently rediscovered and purchased.

It's powered by a modified Ford V8 and has an interior that's inspired by, but not exactly the same as the original car's. What looks like a gated manual shifter on the center console actually controls an automatic transmission, because the film's star, Matthew Broderick, couldn't drive a stick.

The car has been recently serviced and is in running condition. Since it is a replica, it doesn't have a VIN and is titled as a 1961 Ferrari with an Arizona state assigned vehicle identification number.

It will be crossing the block at the Bonhams Amelia Island auction on March 2, where it is expected to sell for between $350,000 and $450,000, which might be a deal.

The one that went out the window, now fully restored but without a powertrain, was auctioned in December 2022 for $337,500, although it is arguably a more famous car.

While expensive for movie props, neither can compete with the authentic 250 GT California Spiders, which have been sold for as much as $18 million.