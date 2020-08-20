Elon Musk: Tesla cars can soon blast jazz, elevator music from external speakers

Elon Musk on Thursday confirmed that Tesla drivers will soon be able to blast music from external speakers that play “snake jazz” or “Polynesian elevator music.”

The “snake jazz” is an apparent reference to an episode of the TV cartoon series, Rick and Morty, in which the titular characters encounter a planet of jazz-playing snakes.

It was not immediately clear whether the selections will be loaded into the car's computer, like the whoopie cushion sounds available for the turn signal, or if the occupant of the vehicle can choose their own music.

Musk had already been dropping cryptic hints about elevator music. On Tuesday he tweeted a video of a SpaceX boat catching a payload from the sky as it drifted to the ocean in a parachute. In a follow-up response, he tweeted: “Elevator music is underrated.”

The additional feature is one of many that have been touted by Musk. Earlier this year he shared video of a Model 3 turning a corner as its speaker plays the audio clip: “Well don’t just stand there, hop in.”

“Teslas will soon talk to people if you want. This is real,” Musk tweeted.

The feature was reportedly put in place to comply with safety regulations that require electric cars to produce a minimum amount of external noise to alert pedestrians, according to The Verge.