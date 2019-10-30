Is this what the electric Ford 'Mustang' SUV looks like?

Ford's "Mustang-inspired" electric SUV won't be officially revealed until Nov. 17, but a fan forum has taken a crack at rendering what it will look like.

Using the few teaser images of the vehicle that Ford has released, artists from the Mach E Forum created a composite image of a very sporty utility vehicle that features several Mustang styling cues. It combines the pony car's headlights and bulging fenders with a sleek roofline and mostly closed-off grille opening. The overall size and shape match that of a disguised prototype vehicle that has been spotted near Ford's development center.

Ford has only confirmed that the vehicle will offer a maximum range of at least 300 miles per charge and "go like hell," while its charging network partner, Electrify America, may have accidentally leaked that it will be available with multiple battery pack sizes and rear-wheel-drive.

The name of the vehicle has also not been released, but Ford recently filed a trademark for "Mustang Mach-E," which inspired the forum's name.

