Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E to pace NASCAR Talladega Cup Series race

The Ford Mustang-Mach E is hitting the track.

The all-electric utility vehicle will serve as the pace car for the NASCAR Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April. 25.

Ford races V8-powered Mustang coupe-bodied cars in the Cup Series.

It won't be the first electric Ford to pace a NASCAR race. A Ford Focus Electric led the field at Richmond Raceway in 2012.

"We have always tried to use our presence in NASCAR to show off our dynamic and innovative vehicle lineup, and that continues this weekend with our all-electric Mustang Mach-E," Jeannee Kirkaldy, Ford Performance motorsports marketing manager said. "We feel this car not only stays true to Mustang’s great heritage but carries on its legacy in a modern way that we think fans and our loyal enthusiasts will embrace."

Ford's electric cars have come a long way in the past decade. While the Focus had a range of 115 miles per charge, the Mach-E is available in a version that can cover 305 miles between stops.

That still wouldn't be enough for the Mach-E to cover the 500-mile distance of the Talladega race, but the Cup Series cars have a range issue, too.

With the throttle wide open at the high-speed oval, they can make it about 30 laps, or 80 miles, between pit stops for fuel.