Electric Curtiss motorcycle features wild 'radial V8' design, sky-high price

It could’ve had a V8, but it just looks like it does.

Alabama-based Curtiss Motorcycle Company has unveiled a dramatically styled electric bike that features a battery pack designed to echo the layout of an eight-cylinder piston engine.

The boutique builder, which was formerly known as Confederate Motorcycles, drew inspiration from an actual bike built with an aircraft V8 engine a century ago by Glenn Curtiss, the motorcycle and aviation pioneer that the company is named after. His 40 hp monster machine set an unofficial land speed record of 136 mph in 1907.

The upcoming model is called the Zeus Radial V8 and is being developed with help from Zero Motorcycles. It has a chromoly steel and aluminum chassis, carbon fiber wheels, a 217 hp electric motor and an expected 280-mile range courtesy of its sequentially flared stacks of cells, which have a combined capacity of 16.8 kilowatt-hours.

The Zeus Radial V8 will cost $75,000 when it goes into production next year, and orders are now being taken. If that sounds like a lot of money for a motorcycle, keep in mind that the company’s last gasoline-powered model sold for $155,000.

BE HEARD! FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION