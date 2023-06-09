Expand / Collapse search
Driver slapped with $129,544 speeding fine; Here's why

Finland has a special way of calculating fines

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
If time is money, his time had better be worth a lot.

A wealthy Finnish man who was ticketed for driving 20 mph over the speed limit has been issued a $129,544 fine for the infraction.

Anders Wiklöf was caught going 82 kph (51 mph) in a 50 kph (31 mph) zone in the Aaland Islands.

Speeding ticket fines are pegged to a driver's income in Finland, based on their daily estimated disposable income.

FINLAND TICKET

Finland's speeding fines are pegged to a person's income. (Michael Bodmann/iStock)

"I really regret the matter," Wiklöf told a local Aaland newspaper.

Wiklöf is the chairman of an eponymous holding company that has a net annual revenue of $375 million, Luxury Launches reported.

finland road sign

Anders Wiklöf was caught doing 82 kph in a 50 kph zone. (oyaboya/iStock)

The 76-year-old has been cited for speeding before and was fined $68,176 in 2018 and $102,000 in 2013.

Despite the huge amount Wiklöf paid for the latest ticket, it is far from a world record.

Anders Wiklöf has been levied high speeding fines several times. (Selçuk Karabiyik)

A driver in Switzerland, which has a similar system for calculating fines, was clocked doing 180 mph on a public road and had to pay $1 million.

The unidentified motorist told police officers, "the speedometer must have been on the blink," according to Swiss Info.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.