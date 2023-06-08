Expand / Collapse search
Dodge just brought back the stick shift Challenger Hellcat muscle car for the last time

V8-powered model will be discontinued at the end of the year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dodge's last V8-powered car revealed

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be the last V8-powered car the brand introduces before it launches its first all-electric model next year.

It is the end of the road for rowing your own gears in a Dodge muscle car, but the last one is a beast.

Dodge discontinued offering manual transmission versions of the Challenger SRT Hellcat in 2022 because its 717 hp supercharged V8 engine could only meet tightening emissions standards when equipped with an automatic.

However, with the current V8-powered version of Challenger set to be replaced by the electric Charger SRT Daytona at the end of the year, Dodge's engineers went to work to bring it back one more time.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis confirmed its return for the 2023 model year last December, but it took a while to bring it to fruition.

The Dodge Challenger was available with a six-speed manual last year, but not with the Hellcat V8. (Dodge)

The team at Dodge has now completed the work and dealers have started taking orders. A post to the Dodge Garage website says the option would not be listed on the regular Dodge website's Build and Price tool.

2023 will be the last year for the V8-powered Challenger. (Dodge)

It says that customers can find a dealer that has an allocation for a Hellcat using the Dodge Horsepower Locator, which lists every single Challenger that will be available before production ends, and specify the manual transmission with their order.

The option is only offered with the entry-level 717 hp version of the Hellcat engine and not with cars that have the 797 hp, 807 hp and 900 hp engine tunes.

The V8 Challenger will be replaced by the all-electric Charger SRT Daytona in 2024. (Dodge)

Dodge advises that given the transmission's later than expected return the total production numbers of cars equipped with it will likely be low, "making them a rare collectible going forward."

Challengers with non-supercharged Hemi V8s have continued to be available with manual transmissions and will be for the rest of the year.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.