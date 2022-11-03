Dodge and Chrysler warn owners to stop driving these popular models after three deaths

Dodge and Chrysler parent Stellantis has issued a stop-drive order for owners of four models equipped with Takata airbags.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that three deaths have occurred in the past seven months in cars that have not yet had their faulty airbags replaced.

Stellantis said the warning affects the 2005-2010 Dodge Magnum, Challenger, Charger and the Chrysler 300 sedan.

Approximately 276,000 vehicles that have yet to be repaired are covered by the alert.

Stellantis said it has sent over 210 million physical and digital messages to owners urging them to have the airbags replaced.

Owners of the models can call 833-585-0144 or check their vehicle identification numbers at mopar.com/recalls, checktoprotect.org or nhtsa.gov/recalls to find out if their car is at risk.

"The longer these particular vehicles remain unrepaired, the greater the risk of an air bag rupture," Stellantis said.

At least 67 million airbag inflators have been recalled across the automotive industry in the U.S., but millions have yet to be repaired and at least 23 have been linked to fatalities in the U.S. alone.

In its announcement, the automaker offered its sympathies to those affected by the fatal incidents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report