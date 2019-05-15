Cops recover $2.2 million Ferrari stolen during test drive, release photo of suspect

Police in Germany have recovered a Ferrari worth millions that was stolen during a test drive on Monday and are on the lookout for the suspected thief.

The man reportedly spent several weeks communicating with the classic car dealer in Dusseldorf before coming to the showroom to take the 1985 288 GTO for a spin. A salesman went with him, and when he got out of the car to take over the wheel in nearby Neuss the customer pulled away at a rapid pace.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that the car had been recovered in a garage in the city of Grevenbroich on Tuesday, but did not reveal details of the operation, according to NRZ.

A photo of the alleged thief has been released, showing what appears to be a middle-aged male with thinning hair and glasses.

Ferrari only built 272 examples of the car from 1984 to 1987, and it was once the fastest production car in the world. The stolen car was once owned by retired Ferrari Formula One racing driver Eddie Irvine, has 27,000 miles on the odometer and is estimated to be worth $2.2 million or more.

