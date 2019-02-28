The Ferrari F8 Tributo is the most powerful V8 car its ever made

Ferrari is coming off a record sales year that saw 9,251 of its ponies pranced out of the factory, and it’s looking to keep the stampede going with its most-powerful V8 car ever.

The F8 Tributo is an evolution of its best-selling 488 GTB mid-engine two-seater. It features a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 rated at 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque.

The numbers are identical to those of its archrival supercar, the McLaren 720S, and are good for a top speed of 211 mph and a 0-60 mph time under 2.9 seconds.

RARE 1962 FERRARI 250 GTO SOLD FOR WORLD-RECORD $48.8 MILLION

The F8 is also 88 lbs lighter than the 488, and features improved aerodynamics that steal a few ideas from Ferrari’s racing program, including a so-called S-Duct that channels air from the grille to over the hood to improve downforce.

It’s also equipped with a system called the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer that debuted on the special edition 488 Pista last year, which uses the brakes to help the car do a controlled drift at the limits of its handling, emulating the abilities of the most highly-skilled drivers.

Pricing for the F8 Tributo have not yet been announced, but it should start at around $250,000 and is making its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week.

