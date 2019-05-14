Expand / Collapse search
1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

Ferrari
Published

Classic Ferrari worth millions stolen during test drive

Associated Press
German police are looking for a rare 1980s Ferrari sports car believed to be worth more than $2.2 million after a man posing as a would-be buyer stole it during a test drive.

Police in Dusseldorf said the man answering an advertisement for the red Ferrari 288 GTO, first registered in 1985, turned up for a previously agreed appointment in the western German city on Monday.

Ferrari only built 272 examples of the 288 GTO.

Ferrari only built 272 examples of the 288 GTO. (Getty Images)

He and the seller went on a test drive, during which the seller got out of the car to swap places with the would-be buyer. The man got into the driver's seat, hit the gas pedal and sped off.

Police said Tuesday that they hadn't been able to find the car and appealed to the public for information.