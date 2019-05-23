Expand / Collapse search
Cops bust driver for phony hand drawn inspection sticker

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
An upstate New York man was busted for driving with a crudely drawn fake vehicle safety inspection sticker, prompting local authorities to mock the creation.

Cops spotted the phony red sticker when they pulled over 35-year-old Manuel Muniz on Monday morning in Amsterdam, NY, according to WRGB.

(Montgomery County Sheriff)

The sticker, which had the words “New York State Safety Emissions Certificate,” tried to mimic the real deal, with a hole-punched January 2020 expiration date and a bar code drawn in black marker.

Muniz was slapped with a violation for driving an unregistered vehicle.

On Tuesday the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office shared the faux sticker on their Facebook page with some advice to motorists.

“So, we appreciate people who take some initiative, however, this will not work as your vehicle inspection sticker, NICE TRY!” read the post.

