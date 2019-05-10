Speeder runs from cops at 130 mph and rolls his Dodge Challenger Hellcat

Driving on the shoulder is always bad, especially when you do it at 130 mph.

A Colorado man was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high speed chase on I-70 in his Dodge Challenger Hellcat muscle car.

Police had an eye out for him after receiving reports of a reckless driver on the highway, and one spotted him heading westbound in heavy traffic near Edwards, according to KMGH.

When the officer tried to pull him over, the driver, Rafael Cotlear, accelerated to at least 130 mph and passed cars on the shoulder to get away.

The pursuit was called off for safety reasons, but an off-duty officer soon called in the news that the car had rolled off the road across the median and into the eastbound lanes.

Traffic was stopped for about an hour as emergency crews worked on the scene, and Cotlear was brought to a hospital with minor injuries before being taken into custody and booked on a DUI charge, along with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, exhibition of speed, damage to a highway structure and no proof of insurance.