$300G Lamborghini wrecked 20 minutes after leaving dealership

Supercar broke down on the highway

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A $300,000 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder was wrecked on a U.K. highway 20 minutes after its new owner left the dealership when it broke down and was rear-ended by a van at high speed.

The incident happened this week on the M1 motorway outside Leeds, Southwest News Service reported. Photos show the right rear quarter of the mid-engine two-seater entirely crushed and the twin posts of the rollover protection system deployed.

According to the West Yorkshire Police, only the van driver suffered minor head injuries.

The Huracan is powered by a 630 hp V10 and has a top speed of 202 mph.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos