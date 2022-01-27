Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cops: 84-year-old man was driving without a license for 72 years

British man didn't have insurance either

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It turns out you can outrun the law, but only for 72 years.

The owner of this Mini had been driving without a license for 72 years.

The owner of this Mini had been driving without a license for 72 years. (SWNS)

Police pulled over an 84-year-old driver in Bulwell, U.K., this week only to discover he didn’t have a valid license … ever.

The retired man, who police said had trouble standing and hearing, admitted that he’d been driving without a license or insurance since he was 12 years old, SWNS reported.

The incident occurred in the town of Bulwell, north of Nottingham. 

The incident occurred in the town of Bulwell, north of Nottingham.  (Google Earth)

"Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured!"

Police did not release the man’s name or what penalties he was issued, but said his blue MINI had been spotted by a traffic camera that’s part of an expanding network, which identified it as being operated without proper documents.

