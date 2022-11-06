This is the coolest Chevy pickup truck in America

It’s a classic pickup that hauls like no other, just not hay.

Wisconsin custom car builder Ringbrothers turned a 1948 Chevrolet Loadmaster into something you might expect to see if IndyCar started a NASCAR-style truck series.

The open-wheel vehicle retains just a hint of the original pickup body, which has been narrowed and stretched and now rides on a unique platform equipped with a high-performance independent suspension system. New CAD-designed, carbon fiber pieces were added to create its new retro-futuristic racer style.

The two-door is now powered by a 1,000 horsepower 510 cubic-inch V8 built by Goodwin Competition Racing Engines that’s cooled by a radiator mounted in the open bed, which also exposes the rear suspension.

The monster motor sends its power to the rear wheels through a Bowler Performance 4-speed automatic transmission.

Two sets of Porsche 911-compatible HRE wheels were supplied, one wearing Goodyear racing tires that are 13.5-inches wide in the rear. Wheel changes are accomplished using a built-in air jack system like an IndyCar uses.

Ringbrothers said the project was 10 years in the making and took 10,000 hours to build, once they found a customer to commission it.

"The end result is truly a super truck that brings together two vehicles that should never have met to deliver immense character combined with power and performance usually reserved for today’s most advanced race cars," Ringbrothers co-owner Jim Ring said.

It’s nicknamed Enyo after the Greek goddess of war, and that turns out to be very appropriate.

The truck was revealed at the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas, which is focused on aftermarket parts and won the Battle of the Builders custom car competition at the event.

Ringbrothers didn't say how much it cost to build, but its projects are typically worth hundreds of thousands o of dollars.