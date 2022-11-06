Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

This is the coolest Chevy pickup truck in America

Ringbrothers turn the 1948 Chevrolet Loadmaster into a race car

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The gut renovated truck

It’s a classic pickup that hauls like no other, just not hay.

Wisconsin custom car builder Ringbrothers turned a 1948 Chevrolet Loadmaster into something you might expect to see if IndyCar started a NASCAR-style truck series.

The open-wheel vehicle retains just a hint of the original pickup body, which has been narrowed and stretched and now rides on a unique platform equipped with a high-performance independent suspension system. New CAD-designed, carbon fiber pieces were added to create its new retro-futuristic racer style.

The two-door is now powered by a 1,000 horsepower 510 cubic-inch V8 built by Goodwin Competition Racing Engines that’s cooled by a radiator mounted in the open bed, which also exposes the rear suspension.

‘NEW’ 1,200 HORSEPOWER 1972 CHEVROLET K5 BLAZER IS A BULLY

Enyo started as a 1948 Chevrolet Loadmaster.

Enyo started as a 1948 Chevrolet Loadmaster. (Ringbrothers)

The monster motor sends its power to the rear wheels through a Bowler Performance 4-speed automatic transmission.

The truck features an open-wheel design.

The truck features an open-wheel design. (Ringbrothers)

Two sets of Porsche 911-compatible HRE wheels were supplied, one wearing Goodyear racing tires that are 13.5-inches wide in the rear. Wheel changes are accomplished using a built-in air jack system like an IndyCar uses.

The radiator for its 1,000 horsepower engine is mounted in the bed.

The radiator for its 1,000 horsepower engine is mounted in the bed. (Ringbrothers)

Ringbrothers said the project was 10 years in the making and took 10,000 hours to build, once they found a customer to commission it.

The truck rides on a custom chassis with a fully independent suspension.

The truck rides on a custom chassis with a fully independent suspension. (Ringbrothers)

"The end result is truly a super truck that brings together two vehicles that should never have met to deliver immense character combined with power and performance usually reserved for today’s most advanced race cars," Ringbrothers co-owner Jim Ring said.

The 510 cubic-inch V8 is rated at 1,000 horsepower.

The 510 cubic-inch V8 is rated at 1,000 horsepower. (Ringbrothers)

It’s nicknamed Enyo after the Greek goddess of war, and that turns out to be very appropriate.

Enyo was built with carbon fiber parts and features a rear wing.

Enyo was built with carbon fiber parts and features a rear wing. (Ringbrothers)

The truck was revealed at the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas, which is focused on aftermarket parts and won the Battle of the Builders custom car competition at the event.

Ringbrothers didn't say how much it cost to build, but its projects are typically worth hundreds of thousands o of dollars.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.