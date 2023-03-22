Consumer Reports says these are the best car insurance companies

It looks like Gronk just won another title.

Consumer Reports has released its rankings of the best car insurance companies, and USAA swept every category.

The insurer for current and retired members of the U.S. military and their families features NFL legend Rob Gronkowski in its latest commercials, depicting him as envious of the people who qualify for the insurance.

Despite the high profile spokesman, USAA and the rest of the top four companies in the Consumer Reports rankings were not among the biggest spenders on advertising, which include Geico, Progressive and Allstate.

STUDY SUGGESTING UNVACCINATED SHOULD PAY HIGHER CAR INSURANCE PREMIUMS DRAWS OUTRAGE

USAA, NJM, Amica and Erie were the highest ranked of the 36 car insurance companies studied, with all four earning very favorable scores from Consumer Reports members.

USAA was the only one to get straight Superlative ratings in all seven categories, which include premium prices, claims settlements, customer service and breadth of coverage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

However, three of the top-rated companies offer very limited availability to their policies. Along with USAA's military requirement, NJM is only available in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey Ohio and Pennsylvania, while Erie covers 12, the District of Columbia and 12 states in the East and Midwest.

Amica covers the entire country, including Washington, D.C., except for Hawaii.

Major insurers Liberty Mutual, Kemper and Allstate all received a "very unfavorable" rating for premium pricing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Regardless of the carrier, Consumer Reports recommends a few strategies for lowering costs:

-Set the deductible right.: It might be worth the risk to go with a higher deductible if you have a history of safe driving.

-Bundle car and homeowners: Many insurers offer discounts for multiple policies.

-Look for the discounts: Security systems, good grades for young drivers and low daily mileage are among the list of things that can reduce a premium.

-Keep a high credit score: Consumer Reports disagrees with this practice, but many states allow insurers to use this to calculate risk.

-Other factors: Some states allow insurers to consider employment and education level when setting rates, but not all companies do.