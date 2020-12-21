Con man caught selling fake cars from behind bars

Used car buyers, you've really got to remember to beware.

A British conman has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after being convicted of selling over $1.3 million worth of nonexistent used cars on the internet, some while he was in prison.

Blake Paterson set up a series of websites linked to 44 fake used car companies that included reviews and discount offers for prompt payment, SWNS reported.

He operated the scam from 2013 to 2017, including during a stint when he was behind bars for another crime.

Evidence found in his cell at the time was used by the prosecution, which also got him to plead guilty to conspiracy and money laundering charges that included scamming a kitchen supply company out of $375,000 worth of goods.

Several accomplices also pleaded guilty and received lesser sentences.

"Paterson devised and orchestrated scams which were deliberately designed to steal as much money as possible from members of the public as well as a reputable business," Detective Chief Inspector Patrick Milford of the Kent Police Economic Crime Unit said.