Here's how 10-year-olds can drive supercars

This sure beats a pedal car.

A company in the U.K. is offering children ages 10-16 the chance to get behind the wheel of a real supercar and drive it on a racetrack themselves.

TrackDays has several programs available that include cars like the Lamborghini Gallardo, and Ferrari 458 Italia at prices starting around $100.

The outfit tells Fox News Autos that the only requirement is that the driver be at least five feet all. The cars use automatic transmissions and an instructor is onboard to give directions.

Hopefully the kid's need for speed isn't too great, however. The events are held at various circuits around the country on coned-off sections of track that allow the cars to reach speeds of about 60 mph and cover around six miles.

There are of course many kart and racing series that allow young drivers to compete, but the costs are much higher, especially in the production car-based classes.

Here in the U.S. it's also possible for a 13-year-old without any experience to attend a week-long summer camp at the Monticello Motor Club in New York, where they learn how to race Mazdas and Porsches at full speed for around $17,000.