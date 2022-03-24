Expand / Collapse search
Ferrari
Published

Ferrari Purosangue SUV teased in first official image

Ferrari's "thoroughbred" begins production this year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The horse is at the gate.

The Ferrari Purosangue is the brand's first SUV.

The Ferrari Purosangue is the brand's first SUV. (Ferrari)

Ferrari has released the first official image of its first SUV, which will compete against high performance exotic models like the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX.

Production of the Purosangue is set to begin in late 2022.

Production of the Purosangue is set to begin in late 2022. (Ferrari)

Technical details have not been released, but Ferrari says it is "a car whose bloodline can be traced back through our 75-year history of innovation, evolution and uncompromising performance."

The name Purosangue is the Italian way to say "Thoroughbred" in a nod to Ferrari's prancing horse logo. Leaked images of the entire vehicle seen in a Ferrari facility that made their way around the internet in February show it to combine curvaceous lines with a relatively boxy hatchback shape, although it has not been confirmed that the silver vehicle is the final design.

The four-door is based on the same platform as the Ferrari Roma coupe. Possible powertrains include anything from a hybridized V6 to a V12 engine, but Ferrari hasn't confirmed what's under the hood just yet.

The Purosangue shares some of its underpinnings with the Roma coupe.

The Purosangue shares some of its underpinnings with the Roma coupe. (Ferrari)

Production of the Purosangue is set to begin later this year ahead of the first deliveries in early 2023. Pricing hasn't been announced, but the Roma costs around $220,000, which is similar to the Urus.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos