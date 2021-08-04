Expand / Collapse search
Climber scales tower to win free Ford Explorer parked on top

Anything to beat today's sky high new car prices

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
New car prices are sky high these days, but this is ridiculous.

Ford parked an Explorer Plug-In Hybrid atop the tallest free-standing climbing tower in the world and gave it away to the climber that reached it the fastest.

Ford of Norway offered a free two-year lease on an Explorer Plug-in Hybrid SUV to the person who could climb the 154-foot tower it was perched upon the fastest.

The wood frame OVER tower is the tallest of its kind in the world and fitted with aluminum climbing surfaces. It's so high that it can be seen across a nearby straight in Denmark. The Explorer was lifted on top by a crane.

"Norway is one of the world’s most progressive markets for electrified vehicles, so the OVER tower was the clear choice to host a challenge involving our pure-electric-capable, seven-seat SUV."

Fourteen  took on the challenge but it was 21-year-old Leo Ketil Bøe who set the fastest time of 3 minutes, 33 seconds.

While the Explorer plug-in is new to the market, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has been a best-selling EV in Norway in recent months.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos