Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

Test drive: The 2020 Ford Explorer ST is a sportier utility vehicle

Ford adding muscle to its big people hauler

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2020 Ford Explorer STVideo

Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2020 Ford Explorer ST

Ford doesn't make four-door sports cars anymore so it's powering up its SUVs reports Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

When Ford announced it was giving up on cars not named Mustang in the U.S., its sporty four-doors like the Fiesta ST and Focus ST were done.

Instead, it has been busy adding high performance SUVs to the lineup to replace them under the ST name.

It started with the 2019 Ford Edge ST and new this year is the first Explorer ST, which leverages the large utility vehicle’s rear-drive-biased platform with the most powerful engine ever offered in the model.

Ford

Ford

It’s a 400 hp version of the Explorer’s 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that also sends 415 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels in this application through a 10-speed transmission related to the Mustang’s.

The ST also has a firmer suspension compared to other Explorer models and beefier brakes that can be further enhanced with optional larger calipers and better pads that come with a set of 21-inch wheels and high performance tires.

Ford

Ford

The Explorer’s body already has a muscular, swept-back style that makes it look fast, and the ST adds a black grille and dark trim that gives it an even more menacing presence.

Ford

Ford

Inside, contrast stitching, embroidered logos and faux metallic dash trim help set the standard six-passenger cabin apart from other Explorers, but the 10.1-inch portrait-style infotainment system display upgrade is as tacked-on and sluggish as it is in all of them and provides a small parking camera view due to its orientation.

(Fox News Autos)

Overall, it's not the fanciest place you’ll find in the three-row utility vehicle class, but the front two rows are comfortable and the third useful for small passengers or short trips. A second-row bench and massaging front seats are available, and the latter could be handy to have because this is a vehicle you might want to spend a lot of time driving.

The turbocharged power comes on strong as an electronically-enhanced rumble fills the cabin. Set to Sport mode, the transmission takes an aggressive set, holding on to gears high up the tachometer then downshifting early to provide engine braking as you slow down. Take it easy and it will return a surprisingly good 24 mpg on the highway.

(Ford)

The suspension is the ST’s party trick, however. The mainstream Explorer models I’ve driven have been on the soft and bouncy side, but the ST’s body control is astonishingly good. There’s very little roll in curves and if you spend enough time on a twisty mountain road can find yourself forgetting that you’re in an SUV that weighs nearly two and a half tons. And while I wouldn’t want to take one too far off-road, the ride remains compliant enough for pockmarked city streets. The ride and handling balance is as perfect as you could expect.

HERE'S WHAT THE ELECTRIC F-150 LOOKS LIKE

It’s a tragedy that Ford doesn’t port this suspension setup to the rest of the Explorers. It’s like being in possession of more cowbell and not giving it to Bruce Dickinson when he has a fever. Of course, doing so might make it tougher to justify ST’s $55,985 starting price, which puts it between the Mustang GT and Mustang Shelby GT350.

It hasn’t been a hindrance. According to Ford, the ST has been accounting for roughly 20% of Explorer sales, despite costing over $20,000 more than the base model.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There’s a well-founded rumor going around that the next-generation Mustang will be based on the Explorer’s platform. If the ST is anything to go by, that might not be a bad thing.

----------

2020 Ford Explorer ST

Type: 6-passenger, 4-door, all-wheel-drive SUV

Base price: $55,985

As tested: $59,915

Engine: 3.0-liter turbocharged V6

Power: 400 hp, 415 lb-ft

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

MPG: 18 city, 24 hwy

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto