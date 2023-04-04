Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chrysler
Published

Chrysler designs a minivan for autistic passengers

Calm Cabin package includes accessories to reduce anxiety

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Video

Test drive: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD

Fit for the Snowbelt

The Chrysler Pacifica will soon be living up to its name in a new way.

Chrysler has teamed up with the Autism Society of America to develop a package of accessories that creates a "calm cabin" in the minivan to help reduce anxiety.

"At Chrysler, we believe it’s no longer enough to be ‘aware’ of the millions of people living and thriving with autism, we must put acceptance into action," Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell said.

"We’re proud to offer life-enriching opportunities for individuals with autism and their families with initiatives, such as our new Calm Cabin package, that bring a little harmony to people’s lives, whether they are on a long road trip or running a quick errand."

THE CHRYSLER PACIFICA ROAD TRIPPER MINIVAN WAS DESIGNED FOR … WELL, ISN'T THAT OBVIOUS?

The Calm Cabin package is compatible with any Pacifica minivan.

The Calm Cabin package is compatible with any Pacifica minivan. (Chrysler)

The package, which goes on sale this spring, includes a sound and light therapy device programmed with several modes, including a breathing coach.

The Calm Cabin package includes a light and sound therapy machine.

The Calm Cabin package includes a light and sound therapy machine. (Chrysler)

It also has a comforting velvet seat belt cover, soft-touch travel pillow and a 12-pound weighted sensory blanket.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The Chrysler Pacifica was the second-best-sellling minivan of 2022.

The Chrysler Pacifica was the second-best-sellling minivan of 2022. (Chrysler)

A seat back organizer is included that has slots for the therapy device and a tablet, plus room for books and drawing implements.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Calm Cabin package will be on display at the New York International Auto Show and available through Chrysler's website later this spring for $299.95.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.