Chevy is slashing electric Chevy Bolt prices by thousands of dollars

Chevrolet has been hiking the prices on many of its vehicles in recent weeks, but its electric cars are getting a huge price cut.

The automaker has announced that it is reducing the prices of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV by thousands of dollars for 2023.

The Bolt EV subcompact hatchback will start at $26,595, which represents a $5,900 price drop that gives it the lowest sticker price of any electric car in the U.S.

However, GM products no longer qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit on EV purchases, so the $28,425 Nissan Leaf still costs less to purchase for buyers who can take advantage of the incentive.

The slightly larger Bolt EUV's price is being reduced by $6,300 to $28,195.

Chevrolet's consumer website does not yet show any incentive plans that bring the 2022 Bolt prices on par with the 2023 models.

Bolt manufacturing was halted for several months due to a defect found in their batteries that caused several fires and led to a recall of every vehicle Bolt since it went on sale in 2017. The issue has since been identified and resolved and production resumed in April.

The Bolt EV has a driving range of 259 miles per charge while the Bolt EUV is rated at 247 miles of range and is also available with GM's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving system.