Chevrolet unveils new NASCAR Camaro ZL1 1LE for 2020

Chevrolet is updating its NASCAR Cup Camaro for 2020, a year before the series debuts an all-new seventh-generation car.

The Camaro ZL1 will become the Camaro ZL1 1LE, the latter three-letter group denoting a performance option available on the production car.

Based on the single rendering of the vehicle that has been released, alterations are most noticeable on grille and hood. Chevrolet says its work developing the street car informed the aerodynamics of the new design.

The 1LE package that is offered on the 650 hp ZL1 includes a retuned and adjustable suspension, high performance summer-only tires, a lighter rear window and other track-focused updates. A similar option is also available on Camaros with other engines, including the entry-level 2.0-liter turbo.

The NASCAR Camaro ZL1 1LE will make its debut at Daytona in February.

Testing of the seventh-generation car is well underway for the 2021 season, and NASCAR has indicated that it could feature a hybrid powertrain as soon as 2022.

