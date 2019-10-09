Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

Austin Dillon teases all-new 2021 NASCAR Sprint Cup car during Richmond test session

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Austin Dillon has a secret to share.

The Richard Childress Racing driver has been testing NASCAR’s all-new seventh-generation car that’s set to go racing in 2021 at Richmond Raceway.

Dillon posted photos and a video to his Instagram account that shows the car wrapped in a swirly black and white pattern to hide its finer details.

Dillon points out that the car features generic bodywork built to the new rules rather than a specific Chevrolet, Ford or Toyota shape.

However, several features dictated by the new regulations that can be seen are its 18-inch wheels, low profile tires, hood vents and tall decklid spoiler.

While still under development, the new design is being aimed at improving competition while being more relevant to the showroom cars it’s meant to represent.

Dillon said the test is going well and that the car “stops on a dime,” which may not mean much at Daytona and Talladega but is an important characteristic on road courses and the series new "Roval" playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu