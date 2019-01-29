Chevy is giving the people what they want: A Camaro ZL1 1LE with an automatic

Chevy is gearing up to do battle with the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, by adding a few gears to its hardcore Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Up until now, the most track-focused iteration of the 650 horsepower Camaro ZL1 was only available with a six-speed manual transmission, but a 10-speed torque-converter automatic transmission will be offered for 2019.

It’s a $1,595 add-on to the $7,500 1LE package, which includes an adjustable suspension with active dampers, wider wheels and tires, stronger Brembo brakes and a big wing and redesigned front end designed to increase downforce at high speeds. The final price is $73,790 and, as a bonus, the car weighs 50 pounds less than a standard ZL1 thanks to some lighter parts and thinner rear window glass.

Chevy says about 80 percent of all Camaro buyers go for an automatic, so the change alone should broaden the ZL1 1LE’s appeal, but the self-shifting cars are also over a half-second quicker than the manual-equipped versions around GM’s 2.9-mile test track, thanks to the extra gear ratios on tap and quicker gear changes.

While the current Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 follows the manual-only route, the 700-plus hp GT500 unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show will only come with a seven-speed automatic transmission of the dual-clutch type when it goes on sale this fall, about six months after the 2019 ZL1 1LE starts hitting showrooms in late February.

