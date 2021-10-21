Expand / Collapse search
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 secrets revealed ahead of debut

New Corvette's V8 engine is a screamer

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a screamer.

A new teaser video released ahead of its upcoming reveal suggests that the mid-engine sport car's V8 engine can rev to a sky-high 8,600 rpm.

That's exotic car territory and faster than any American V8 before, a title previously held by the 2015 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350's 5.2-liter engine at 8,250 rpm.

The Corvette Z06 features a slightly different look than the Corvette Stingray.

The Corvette Z06 features a slightly different look than the Corvette Stingray. (Chevrolet)

The video debuted "8,600 minutes" before the reveal event and shows a tachometer swinging past the 8,500 rpm mark as the car hits 100 mph.

The redline of the Z06's V8 appears to be set at 8,600 rpm.

The redline of the Z06's V8 appears to be set at 8,600 rpm. (Chevrolet)

The high-pitched sound it makes suggests the engine uses a flat-plane crankshaft design like the Shelby's and Chevy's own Corvette C8.R race car.

Rumor has it that the Corvette Z06 will feature a 5.5-liter V8 like the competition car and make at least 600 horsepower, compared to the current Corvette Stingray's 495 hp 6.2-liter V8.

The teaser video confirms that the Z06 will be available as a convertible.

The teaser video confirms that the Z06 will be available as a convertible. (Chevrolet)

Chevy had previously released a single image of the standard Corvette Z06, but the video includes obscured images of two additional configurations, including a convertible and a track-focused model with a jutting front splitter beneath the nose and a huge rear wing.

A track-focused version of the Z06 with a large downforce-producing wing will be offered.

A track-focused version of the Z06 with a large downforce-producing wing will be offered. (Chevrolet)

Full details on the Corvette Z06 will be released at Noon ET on Oct. 26 through a 30-minute promotional film titled "Putting the World on Notice" that will be posted online.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos