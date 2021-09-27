Expand / Collapse search
Chevrolet
Published

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first look photo revealed

High performance model to be fully revealed on Oct. 26

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The first image of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been released a month before the sports car's official debut on Oct. 26.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 features unique styling.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 features unique styling. (Chevrolet)

The new model promises a higher level of performance than the Corvette Stingray that's currently on sale.

The Corvette Stingray has a different front end and side air intakes.

The Corvette Stingray has a different front end and side air intakes. (Chevrolet)

The silver car shown in the photo posted to Instagram features a revised front end and substantially larger side air intakes for its mid-mounted engine than the Stingray's.

The Z06 is expected to feature an engine inspired by the one used in the C8.R racing car.

The Z06 is expected to feature an engine inspired by the one used in the C8.R racing car. (Chevrolet)

Technical details on the Z06 have not been revealed, but it is expected to be powered by a racing-style flat-plane-crank V8, which can be heard in a previous social media post.

Rumor has it that the engine will have a displacement of 5.5 liters, similar to the Corvette C8.R racing car's, and over 600 horsepower.

The Corvette Z06 is expected to go on sale early next year, but the Corvette is currently sold out as production has been hampered by supply problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

