Just in: Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid prototype caught on camera

A likely prototype of the still-secret Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid sports car has been photographed while being tested without any camouflage, suggesting its official reveal could be coming soon.

Chevrolet hasn't yet confirmed it is working on such a model, but it's a well-known secret in Detroit that's expected to combine the Corvette's 6.2-liter V8 with an electric motor and two additional electric motors mounted up front to give it all-wheel-drive capability.

Previous test cars have been spotted along with an Acura NSX, which features a similar mid-engine all-wheel-drive hybrid layout.

GM trademarked the E-Ray name in 2015 near the start of development for the current mid-engine Corvette platform -- which has a secure tunnel down the middle that's perfect for a small hybrid battery pack -- but has never explained what it is for.

The undisguised car features the widebody of the recently unveiled 2023 Corvette Z06, but with a different exhaust setup and the photographer reports to Fox News Autos that it sounded very different from the Z06, which is powered by an exotic flat-plane-crank V8, unlike the pushrod engine used in the Corvette Stingray.

Rumors point to the E-Ray being a competitor to the NSX with about 600 hp, but there's also been talk of a hybrid Corvette ZR1 that could follow it with up to 1,000 hp.

The currently available Corvette Stingray is equipped with a 490-495 hp version of the V8. With over 25,000 sold this year through September, it has been a runaway hit for Chevrolet, which has struggled to keep up with demand due to the ongoing semiconductor and parts shortages affecting the auto industry.