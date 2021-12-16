Expand / Collapse search
Just in: Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid prototype caught on camera

Hybrid Corvette expected to have a V8 engine and three electric motors

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A likely prototype of the still-secret Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid sports car has been photographed while being tested without any camouflage, suggesting its official reveal could be coming soon.

This suspected prototype of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid was spotted undergoing testing.

This suspected prototype of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid was spotted undergoing testing. (Spiedbilde)

Chevrolet hasn't yet confirmed it is working on such a model, but it's a well-known secret in Detroit that's expected to combine the Corvette's 6.2-liter V8 with an electric motor and two additional electric motors mounted up front to give it all-wheel-drive capability.

The Corvette E-Ray prototype features the widebody design of the Corvette Z06.

The Corvette E-Ray prototype features the widebody design of the Corvette Z06. (Spiedbilde)

Previous test cars have been spotted along with an Acura NSX, which features a similar mid-engine all-wheel-drive hybrid layout.

The NSX uses a turbocharged V6 and three electric motors in its all-wheel-drive system.

The NSX uses a turbocharged V6 and three electric motors in its all-wheel-drive system. (Acura)

GM trademarked the E-Ray name in 2015 near the start of development for the current mid-engine Corvette platform -- which has a secure tunnel down the middle that's perfect for a small hybrid battery pack -- but has never explained what it is for.

The exhaust setup is a giveaway that this is not a standard Corvette Z06.

The exhaust setup is a giveaway that this is not a standard Corvette Z06. (SpiedBilde)

The undisguised car features the widebody of the recently unveiled 2023 Corvette Z06, but with a different exhaust setup and the photographer reports to Fox News Autos that it sounded very different from the Z06, which is powered by an exotic flat-plane-crank V8, unlike the pushrod engine used in the Corvette Stingray.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 features a centrally located quad-exhaust system.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 features a centrally located quad-exhaust system. (Chevrolet)

Rumors point to the E-Ray being a competitor to the NSX with about 600 hp, but there's also been talk of a hybrid Corvette ZR1 that could follow it with up to 1,000 hp.

The currently available Corvette Stingray is equipped with a 490-495 hp version of the V8. With over 25,000 sold this year through September, it has been a runaway hit for Chevrolet, which has struggled to keep up with demand due to the ongoing semiconductor and parts shortages affecting the auto industry.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos