World's best boss? 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss pickup sold out

Midsize pickup's off-road package in demand

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss deserves a promotion.

The Trail Boss adds skids plates, to hooks and a front leveling kit to the off-road Colorado Z71.

The Trail Boss adds skids plates, to hooks and a front leveling kit to the off-road Colorado Z71. (Chevrolet)

The midsize pickup's new off-road package level is currently sold out for the 2022 model year due to parts shortages, leaving the automaker scrambling for ways to meet demand.

The Trail Boss package is also offered on the Colorado LT trim.

The Trail Boss package is also offered on the Colorado LT trim. (Chevrolet)

The Trail Boss option was made available on Colorado LT and Z71 trims for $2,995 and $2,885, respectively, and included a 1-inch front leveling kit, skid plates, recovery hooks, Trail Boss badging and unique 17-inch gloss black wheels.

Approximately 30% of Chevrolet Silverados are equipped with the Trail Boss package.

Approximately 30% of Chevrolet Silverados are equipped with the Trail Boss package. (Chevrolet)

The package is similar to one that's been available on the full-size Silverado since 2019 and is currently ordered by 30% of customers, but the precise number of Colorados equipped with it has not been revealed.

GM Authority was first to report its disappearance from the Chevrolet ordering system. A brand spokeswoman confirmed its absence to Fox News Autos and said that while it won't be offered on Colorado LTs again in 2022 its possible it will return for the Z71 before the end of the model year.

