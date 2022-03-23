Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Budget
Published

These are the cheapest vehicles to own for 5 years

Kelly Blue Book says it doesn't end with the sticker price

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Video

Test drive: 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland

The 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland is the first minivan designed with some off-road capability, so that's where Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu went to try it out.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Average prices for new vehicles have reached record highs in recent months, but the number buyers write on the check at the dealership is only the beginning of the story.

New car transaction prices have reached record highs.

New car transaction prices have reached record highs. (Jacek Bozarski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

While commercial customers are very tuned into the idea of total cost of ownership, many retail shoppers don't fully account for how much they'll have to spend on insurance, fuel and maintenance during the time they own their vehicle.

The  value at the end of a loan term also plays a major role in getting the most bang for the buck.

Kelly Blue Book has taken all of this into account and rounded up the top models for each vehicle type and size class.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The automotive research and valuation firm also picked Toyota and Lexus as the best brands overall for cost to own thanks to their reliability and competitive up front pricing, but the individual winners, what they cost to own over five years and how much they'll save over the segment competition are as follows:

CARS:

Compact:

The Toyota Corolla is available in a range of models.

The Toyota Corolla is available in a range of models. (Toyota)

Toyota Corolla ($31,464/-$2,323)

Midsize:

Honda Accord ($38,713/-$893)

Full-size:

Toyota Avalon ($51,123/-3,570)

Sports:

Test drive: 2022 Subaru BRZ Video

Subaru BRZ (40,397/-21,739)

Entry-level Luxury:

Acura ILX ($41,192/-$14,684)

Luxury:

Volvo S90 ($67,365/-$16,145)

SUVs:

Subcompact:

Hyundai Venue ($30,555/-$6,982)

Compact:

Subaru Forester ($39,473/-$1,957)

Midsize:

2021 Subaru Outback Wilderness test drive Video

Subaru Outback ($43,973/-$6,730)

Three-row:

Subaru Ascent ($48,383/-$-4,121)

Full-size:

Nissan Armada ($69,416/-$6,822)

Off-road:

Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Video

Ford Bronco ($47,961/-$3,059)

Subcompact Luxury:

Lexus UX ($46,424/-$3,224)

Compact Luxury:

Lexus NX ($51,227/-$6,219)

Two-row Midsize Luxury:

Lexus RX ($62,099/-$12,156)

Three-row Midsize Luxury:

Test drive: 2022 Lexus LX600 Video

Lexus LX ($88,956/-$12,698)

Pickups:

Midsize Pickup:

Ford Ranger ($40,267/-$3,321)

Full-size Pickup:

Toyota Tundra ($47,679/-$4,669)

Hybrid:

Toyota Corolla Hybrid ($31,231/-$10,303)

Electric:

Nissan Leaf ($34,134/-$13,258)

Electric Luxury:

Tesla Model 3 ($48,233/-$16,411)

Minivan:

Test drive: 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Video

Toyota Sienna ($44,376/-$5,354)

CLICK HERE FOR AUTOMOTIVE NEWS AND REVIEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos