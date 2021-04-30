Cars painted this color depreciate the least over 3 years

Yellow means more green when it comes to used cars.

A study by the iseecars.com automotive marketplace found that yellow vehicles depreciate more slowly than those painted any other color over the first three years of ownership.

According to the analysis of over six million transactions, the average depreciation was 37.6% during the period, while yellow cars and trucks lost just 20.4% of their value.

Beige was next up at 22.8%, followed by Orange at 27.1%. All three represent a small number of new vehicles sold, but the supply matches well with the demand, while some other unusual shades like purple, brown and gold were at the bottom of the list.

Meanwhile, black, white and silver, which are widely considered the safe bets for resale value, all performed within 1% of average.

Yellow didn't hold the top spot for all of the individual vehicle segments, however. It was number one for SUVs, coupes and sedans, but beige performed best for trucks, red for convertibles and blue for minivans.