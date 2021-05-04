Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Safety
Published

Car drives onto car to avoid cat

Impressive save

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Here's how to crush a car with a tankVideo

Here's how to crush a car with a tank

Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu checks out the new Tank Experience at New York's Monticello Motor Club where you can drive an armored personnel carrier and crush a car with a tank.

A taxi driver in the U.K. saved a cat’s life … with style.

(SWNS)

Photos shared by the Derbyshire Police show a Toyota hatchback that became partially perched on the hood of a Jeep when the driver allegedly swerved to avoid a cat in the narrow street.

The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. in the town of Long Eaton, SWNS reported.

Police called it "impressive" on Twitter.

(SWNS)

It was not reported how fast the Toyota was going when it ran into the Jeep and rode up onto the hood, leaving it at a precarious angle with the right-side driver’s seat on the low side.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police reported that no one was harmed.

"If there was a cat, it was not injured during this incident."

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos