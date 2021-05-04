Car drives onto car to avoid cat

A taxi driver in the U.K. saved a cat’s life … with style.

Photos shared by the Derbyshire Police show a Toyota hatchback that became partially perched on the hood of a Jeep when the driver allegedly swerved to avoid a cat in the narrow street.

The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. in the town of Long Eaton, SWNS reported.

Police called it "impressive" on Twitter.

It was not reported how fast the Toyota was going when it ran into the Jeep and rode up onto the hood, leaving it at a precarious angle with the right-side driver’s seat on the low side.

Police reported that no one was harmed.

"If there was a cat, it was not injured during this incident."