Cadillac reveals stick shift for new 'Blackwing' high performance models

Cadillac may be plotting an all-electric future, but it’s going old-school before it gets there. With a high-tech touch.

The luxury brand will be making its upcoming high performance CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing sedans available with manual transmissions, something you can’t even get in the latest Corvette.

Full details on the compact and midsize four-doors have not been released, but Cadillac says they are faster than the ATS-V and CTS-V models that preceded them around a track.

Although not yet confirmed, the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are expected to be powered by a turbocharged V6 and supercharged V8, respectively, with at least 464 hp and 650 hp when they go on sale next summer.

Both will also be offered with 10-speed automatic transmissions and feature magnesium wheels along with a 3-D printed medallion on top of the manual's gear lever that's embossed with the gear-shift pattern. Cadillac also said 3-D printing helped reduce the cost to develop the manual transmission, which will keep the feature alive for a few more years before the electric cars that don't need them arrive and take over.

