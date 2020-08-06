Electric 2023 Cadillac Lyriq revealed as brand shifts to battery power

Cadillac has revealed the vehicle that will kick off its electric future … which is still two years away.

The Lyriq is a midsized SUV with a promised range of over 300 miles between charges that is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. in late 2022, when it will become Cadillac’s first all-electric vehicle and compete with models like the Audi E-Tron Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X.

Offered in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models, the Lyriq is powered by GM’s upcoming Ultium battery, which is more advanced than the current technology used in the Chevrolet Bolt.

SEE IT: GMC HUMMER EV TEASED IN PHOTOS AHEAD OF FALL REVEAL

GM Executive Chief Engineer of Electric Vehicles Marty Hogan said the 100 kWh battery pack’s integration into the floor of the Lyriq helps give it a near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution for sporty handling, but power and performance specifications have not yet been announced.

The Lyriq will be capable of using a 150 kW fast charger, while some Teslas are rated at 250 kW and the new Porsche Taycan sedan can handle 350 kW. Hogan said Cadillac settled on 150 kW due to cost and durability concerns, as frequent use of high-power systems can accelerate battery degradation, and remains confident that charging times will be near the top of the segment.

The sharply creased Lyriq features vertical headlamps and large faux “black crystal” grille with pinstripes drawn into it that have illuminated tips that create a smile when the vehicle is running. Cadillac chief designer Andrew Smith said the dramatic show car is so closely representative of what the production model will look like that some GM executives couldn’t tell the difference when they were parked side by side.

Inside, there is seating for five and a 33-inch LED display that combines the gauge cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. The Lyriq also has an augmented reality head-up display that can project 3-D driving directions and other information onto the windshield. It will launch with the latest version of GM’s hands-free Super Cruise driver aid system and a feature that allows it to pull into a parking space while the driver is monitoring it from outside the vehicle.

GM North America president Steve Carlisle said pricing for the Lyriq will start under $75,000 and that the brand is aiming to offer electric versions of its entire lineup by 2030.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP