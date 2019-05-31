Cadillac is sticking with sporty sedans even as it shifts to SUVs

Cadillac has recently doubled the number of SUVs in its lineup, but is reaffirming its commitment to sedans with the reveal of two fast four-door models.

The CT5-V and CT4-V are high performance versions of the company’s new midsize and compact sedans.

The CT4-V made its first appearance at an event in Detroit on Thursday night following the debut of the CT5 at the New York International Auto Show in March. The cars replace the CTS and ATS in Cadillac’s lineup. Although they are very much meant to be driver’s cars, both will be available with Cadillac’s semi-autonomous Super Cruise technology, which provides a hands-free driving experience on the highway.

The CT4 is a half-size larger than the ATS, and the CT4-V is powered by a 320 hp 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission, while the CT5-V gets a 355 hp twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 and the same number of gears. Both are significantly down on power compared to the CTS-V and ATS-V, but GM President Mark Reuss suggested that even more potent models will follow.

The CT4-V and CT5-V are equipped with computer controlled suspensions, limited slip differentials, Brembo front brakes and available with either rear- or all-wheel-drive.

They also feature an electronic architecture that will allow over-the-air updates of many of their systems, including Super Cruise.

The feature can currently self-steer a car in a highway lane while using a facial recognition camera to make sure the driver is watching the road, but additional capabilities are expected to be added by the time the cars go on sale early next year at yet to be announced prices. More mainstream CT4 trims are expected to debut in the coming weeks.

