The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is the brand's next big thing

Cadillac is filling a big hole in its lineup with its first large crossover SUV.

The XT6 will slot between the XT5 and Escalade when it goes on sale later this year, giving Caddy a direct challenger to vehicles like the Acura MDX, Infiniti Q60, Lincoln Aviator and Audi Q7.

It’s part of the automaker’s shift away from cars towards utilities, and will essentially replace the CT6 and XTS full-size sedans in showrooms.

Related to the Chevrolet Traverse, the three-row XT6 is powered by a 310 hp 3.6-liter V6 engine matched to a 9-speed automatic transmission and either front- or all-wheel-drive. General Motors recently announced plans to put Cadillac on the forefront of its electric vehicle strategy, but the XT6 won’t be the model leading the charge.

The XT6 debuts a new look for Cadillac, with slim horizontal headlights that are reminiscent of the Escala concept of 2016. A long list of standard and optional electronic driver aids that includes an infrared night vision camera, fully-automatic parking and an adaptive cruise control system with stop and go capability.

It also gets the latest version of Cadillac’s CUE infotainment system, which pairs a touchscreen with a knob controller that can be jogged around like a joystick for added functionality. Power folding third-row seating is standard and each row gets two USB ports.

With the XT6 and the recent introduction of the compact XT4, Cadillac is doubling the number of its utility offerings in showrooms and adding a large option that fits better in a garage and is more carlike to drive than the truck-based Escalade.

Pricing will be announced closer to when the order books open this spring, but its competitive starts in the $45,000 to $50,000 range.